Read the room! Kelly Dodd was slammed on social media after posting photos of her bridal shower.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a series of photos of the outdoor celebration, and one photo in particular has outraged fans. The Bravo star is seen wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat, a play on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“What an amazing bridal shower !! Thank you @jodishamaley @samantha_gesuale @jacquelinelee1234 for throwing me the most amazing shower ❤️❤️❤️u guys.” Dodd captioned the series of eight photos.

Fans were quick to point out that her hat was “not funny.” One user commented: “Tacky hat for a tacky woman.” While another wrote, “That hat is a bit insensitive…”

While some fans focused on the controversial hat, many others were slamming the reality star for not following social distance guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One fan called her shower “another republican superspreader event,” referencing a September 26 ceremony in the White House Rose Garden where President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and at least seven others are believed to have contracted COVID-19.

Dodd posted a follow-up photo on Monday, October 5, with the caption that read: “People were asking where are the masks?? Well here they are!! Thanks @vvndao,” which showed all the guests wearing masks.

The Positive Beverage cofounder is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her stance on the novel coronavirus. In April, she called the disease — which has killed over 210,000 Americans so far — “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

The 45-year-old quickly issued an apology via her Instagram story, saying, “I feel bad for all the families that have lost loved ones, and I do think we should all stay at home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended.”

Dodd got engaged to Rick Leventhal in November 2019, after three months of dating. Dodd and the Fox News correspondent are set to tie the knot on October 10.

The RHOC star shares 14-year-old daughter Jolie with ex-husband Michael Dodd.