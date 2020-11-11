Pop icon Britney Spears will not step on stage again if her dad, Jamie Spears, continues to control her finances, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, November 10, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, told the court, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny did not suspend Jamie from the blonde beauty’s conservatorship but said she would have to hear future arguments for his suspension or removal.

“I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, said. Thoreen cited Ingham’s statements about Britney and Jamie’s relationship as inadmissible hearsay.

Although Jamie is still in charge of her conservatorship, the judge did grant the “Baby One More Time” singer’s wish for Bessemer Trust — a corporate company — to step up as co-conservator. Her team claims that Jamie “had no intention of working with” with Bessemer.

Ingham described Britney as a “high-functioning conservatee” and said she has not spoken to her father in a long time.

Britney’s mother, Lynne, who is no longer married to Jamie, made a statement via her attorney, which described the relationship between her ex-husband and her daughter as toxic. “It has broken Lynne’s heart that things have come to this point,” the statement given through attorney Gladstone N. Jones said. “Contentiousness is not uncommon in families but this is not a usual family.”

As the mom of two continues her conservatorship legal battle, her former estate manager, Andrew Wallet, made a worrying prediction in October.

“Other people can be in a conservatorship their whole lives. I’m not saying that’s going to be Britney but it could happen to her,” he said. She previously called him “uniquely unsuited” to be her co-conservator.

The fact that the Hollywood star has not physically been coming to court has raised some eyebrows during hearings. Britney’s statements have been given via Ingham.

In October, Jamie filed documents saying that Ingham does not have the unlimited authority to be Britney’s “exclusive voice.” This came after Ingham told the court that she does not want to perform again, which Jamie called “hearsay” as it did not come directly from her.

Ingham described Britney like a “coma” patient and said she is not well enough to be in court. Jamie’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, also pointed out Britney’s absence. “Perhaps it would be best for Ms. Spears to appear so we all know what she’s thinking,” the attorney said. “We are not trying to force Ms. Spears into court either.”

The star has been under the conservatorship since 2007 after she had a mental breakdown. She claims that she is doing well now, despite the #FreeBritney movement speculating that she not in control of her life.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 2. “But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers and wishes and a lot of love.”