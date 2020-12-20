While Jamie Spears claims his relationship with daughter Britney Spears only turned sour in August, after an intense dispute concerning her 12-year conservatorship, sources say the two haven’t been on good terms since the 68-year-old was alleged to have had a physical altercation with her 15-year-old son, Sean Preston.

According to Us Weekly, the “Gimme More” singer blames her dad for the lack of time she gets to spend with Preston and 14-year-old Jayden following an incident in September 2019 that saw Jamie reportedly lose his cool with Spears’ eldest son.

Preston and his grandfather were said to have gotten into a heated argument, and when the teenager locked himself into a room, Jamie broke down the door and “violently” shook him, according to TMZ, leaving Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, to file a police report over the incident.

“For Jamie to say that he and Britney were on ‘good terms’ until August is outrageous,” a source told the news outlet. “August 2019 maybe, but not August 2020.”

An insider continued by alleging that Jamie was the reason Spears doesn’t get to spend much time with her children and to say that it’s affected her relationship with her dad would definitely be an understatement.

The incident involving Preston not only left Spears stunned but also Federline, who was adamant that his kids would no longer spend time with their grandfather after what had transpired last year.

“[Jamie] is the reason she has far less custodial time with her sons than she did before,” the source shared.

“The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since.”

An investigation was performed by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, but no charges were brought against him — still, that hasn’t stopped Spears, Federline, and their kids from keeping a great distance from Jamie.

That same month, the former backup dancer was granted a restraining order against his former father-in-law before a new custodial agreement was put in place, which saw Spears left with 30 percent while Federline gets 70 percent with the boys.

Previously, Spears and her ex had shared an even split as far as the custody rights of their children were concerned.

As previously mentioned, on Tuesday, December 14, Jamie took part in an interview with CNN and claimed that while there’s definitely friction between him and his daughter, he’s determined to continue “protecting” Spears.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he said. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.

“I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”