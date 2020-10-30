Inside Britney Spears' Life In Quarantine: Sister Jamie Lynn Spills Details

Pop princess Britney Spears has had a chaotic 2020 with the ongoing conservatorship battle over her personal finances.

Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is shining a light on how the superstar has been handling the heartbreaking situation — which is wreaking havoc on her family — and how she has been dealing with life in isolation during quarantine.

“I think that she’s doing just like the rest of us,” Jamie Lynn told GMA on Thursday. “She’s trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that’s kind of the theme of everyone right now.”

In 2008, Britney entered into a conservatorship — meaning a court-supervised arrangement gave a guardian control of her personal decisions and finances — with her father, Jamie Spears, after suffering a very public breakdown.

The terms of her conservatorship haven’t been made public, but Britney wants that to change. The “Toxic” singer filed a petition to have parts of her conservatorship open to the public. It appears that Spears is on board with the #FreeBritney movement — where thousands of the pop legend’s fans have been suspicious of the conservatorship and have called for it to come to an end.

Earlier this month, Britney won a very expensive battle to expand her legal team in her quest to break free from the conservatorship. The pop star’s lawyers argued that her goals differ from her father’s “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past.” The fight for her freedom is ongoing.

Although the battle for her sister’s well-being has been tough on her, Jamie Lynn has had her sibling’s back the entire time, all while raising her two daughters — Maddie, 12, and Ivey Joan, 2 — during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Nickelodeon star told GMA that, although the “circumstances suck,” she was able to “have this quality time with my family and with my children guilt-free.”

Jamie Lynn shocked fans recently when she released a new updated version of the theme song for Zoey 101, “Follow Me.”

The teen actor revealed in a recent interview with ET that her big sister was involved in the process of coming up with the hit series’ original theme song.

“The Zoey theme song was something me and my sister were a part of creating,” Jamie Lynn said. “I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, your big sis is like, ‘Get in here and do it!’ She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version.”