While Britney Spears may have hoped to get out of her 12-year conservatorship amid her ongoing court battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, it looks as if the pop star will have to wait a little longer.

During a remote hearing on Wednesday, December 16, which was said to have been attended by Jamie, her mother Lynne, and attorney Samuel Ingham, it was decided that Spears will remain under her conservatorship until September 3, 2021.

Jamie, who claimed to have helped his daughter get out of debt and build her $60 million fortune in court documents, will carry on overseeing his daughter’s finances until the next appointed date when he is to return to court to review his handling of Spears’ assets.

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been under her lengthy conservatorship since 2008 after suffering a meltdown that ultimately led to her infamous 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

Spears has made quite the comeback since her downfall, having released four platinum-selling albums, fronted multiples residences in Las Vegas, and even embarked on a world tour — yet her father claims she’s too fragile to fend for herself, let alone make decisions by herself.

The father of three controls not just his daughter’s businesses but also her finances, health and personal life. When she started dating her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, she reportedly needed her dad’s permission before the two were allowed to officially start seeing each other.

Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, argued in court that her client has performed exceptional work as Spears’ conservatorship, after helping the Grammy winner dodge a string of lawsuits which would have cost her tens of millions of dollars had he not stepped up and taken care of her legal problems.

“For over 12 years, Mr. Spears has more than capably and dutifully served as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, always doing what he believed was in his daughter’s best interest,” Thoreen says in her official court docs, as reported by Daily Mail.

“Mr. Spears did this all while also serving as conservator of the person (Britney)… and working diligently with a team of professionals to restore (Britney) to good health and revive her career as best as possible under the circumstances.”

Jamie revealed in an interview with CNN earlier this month that he hasn’t spoken to the “Early Mornin’” star since August amid reports their relationship has turned sour ever since Spears put up a fight in court, insisting that she wanted her father removed as her conservator.

The 68-year-old told the publication that the safety and well-being of Spears is his first and foremost priority, and though they aren’t seeing eye-to-eye regarding their ongoing court battle, he plans to continue supporting his daughter.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” said Jamie.

“I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”