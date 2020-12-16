With Britney Spears’ latest conservatorship battle cooling down, her father, Jamie Spears, hasn’t spoken to his daughter since.

Jamie told CNN that before Britney’s attorney filed to remove him as her sole conservator, a position he has held since 2008, they were previously on “good terms.”

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” he said.

“I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, echoed his sentiment and said that his relationship with Britney is “not that different than your average father-daughter relationship.”

“There has always been a mutual love and respect for each other. Until Britney‘s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation,” Throeen said.

However, Britney’s lawyer said in court that the “Toxic” singer was actually afraid of her father, and “she will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” The fact that Britney was not in court, and instead spoke through Ingham, was pointed out by both Jamie and Thoreen, who wanted Britney to speak for herself.

But Thoreen shot down the claims that Britney is afraid of Jamie as inadmissible hearsay. “I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension,” she said in November.

A statement issued through mom Lynn Spears’ attorney, Gladstone N. Jones, said, “It has broken Lynne’s heart that things have come to this point. Contentiousness is not uncommon in families but this is not a usual family.” Thoreen told CNN that “Jamie strongly disagrees with Lynne’s false statements and highly misleading statements and characterizations.”

Britney reportedly wanted Jamie out of her conservatorship altogether and wanted the company Bessemer Trust to take over her business affairs.

Britney is still under the conservatorship, with Jamie very much involved, but Bessemer was appointed as a co-conservator.

Sabino Biondi explained to CNN that “the court denied her [Britney’s] petition because they must have found a good reason to maintain the conservatorship … if a judge determines it’s still for your own good, you aren’t going to undo it.”

Britney was placed under conservatorship in 2008 after her mental health crisis, which cost her custody of her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Earlier this year, she dropped out of her Las Vegas residency and entered a mental health facility. Whether Britney will perform live again is unknown, but earlier this month she released a new single, “Swimming in the Stars,” which was an unreleased track for her 2016 album, Glory.