We’ve all heard of some hair-raising dating app nightmare stories, but this one may just win the grand prize: A schoolteacher in Germany has been arrested for allegedly murdering — then eating — a man he met on a dating site.

Police believe that the suspect, identified only as 41-year-old “Stefan R.,” made plans to meet up with 44-year-old Stefan Trogisch after connecting online. According to reports, when Trogisch turned up missing after leaving his apartment shortly before midnight in early September, his roommates reported it to the authorities.

Investigations into the matter showed conversations between the two men online. In a grisly discovery, human bones, apparently gnawed clean of flesh, were found in a park; and the use of sniffing police dogs led authorities to the alleged killer’s apartment in Berlin.

According to the BBC, a policeman told the Berlin daily B.Z. that one bone was “totally devoid of flesh” and there were other indications “which make us strongly suspect that Stefan T. was the victim of a cannibal.”

Digging further, it was found that the suspect had, in fact, demonstrated interest in and was searching online for information about cannibalism. In at least one chat forum, he also discussed the subject of whether one might be able to survive amputating one’s own penis.

Although investigators say they have records of the victim communicating with the suspect on a dating site, there’s no evidence Trogish himself was interested in cannibalism, which sounds like a strange thing to be into, but there are past records of consensual activity in this arena.

In fact, the case is drawing comparisons to another famous German case, that of Armin Meiwes, who in 2001 advertised for a voluntary victim who would allow himself to be killed and eaten. Remarkably, he found a willing man, Bernd Jürgen Armando Brandes, an engineer from Berlin. When Brandes arrived at Meiwes’ home, Meiwes cut off the man’s penis and the two attempted to eat it before Meiwes eventually killed and consumed other parts of Brandes’ body.

The current suspect reportedly is a math and science teacher at a secondary school.