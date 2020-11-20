Matthew Erausquin — a 45-year-old Virginia lawyer — was charged with sex-trafficking after he allegedly was a “sugar daddy” to underage high school girls, court documents revealed on Thursday, November 19.

Erausquin, a founding partner of Consumer Litigation Associates and an Air Force veteran, allegedly offered money and expensive gifts to young ladies, in addition to paying at least six girls — 16 and 17 years old — to engage in sexual acts with him from June 2017 through September 2019, documents show.

The disgraced attorney reportedly knew the girls were underage, preferred to have threesomes and gave the victims money, drugs and lavish gifts.

In May 2019, a high school student told cops that a man in his 40s paid two other girls $1,000 for a threesome, an affidavit from Fairfax County Police in Alexandria, Va., read.

Victim GB — how she’s identified in the documents — told her friend she had a rich “sugar daddy” who bought her “an expensive camera and provided her with weed,” the affidavit reads.

When Victim GB met Erausquin for the first time, she had “silver bracketed orthodontic braces on her top and bottom teeth,” and he seemed to know about her and her father. After the sexual encounter, Victim GB received $800 from Erausquin.

While speaking to the authorities, the victims said Erausquin was aware of their age but didn’t care how young they were. “I gave him my real bday he said he didn’t wanna do the math,” one of the girls allegedly told a friend — who was also seeing Erausquin — in 2018.

The victims said Erausquin liked threesomes because it was “a little edgier.”

Another victim said she met Erausquin on a “sugar daddy” website, but she was only 16 years old at the time. She changed her profile to show she was 18 years old but used “actual photos of herself on the site.” The girl, who is known as Victim J, said Erausquin asked her “for a video of her sucking on something and offered her $200 for the video.” Victim J recorded herself and later brought a pal to meet Erausquin in person at an Arlington, Va., shopping center. The trio had lunch and then took then to his apartment to have a threesome. Afterward, Erausquin paid them and called a car to get them.

Victim J and friend — Victim G — told authorities they went to Erausquin’s house at least six times and were always paid for their sexual acts. Erausquin gave them chocolate marijuana edibles in addition to a Sephora gift card.

In July 2018, Victim G said Erausquin asked when her birthday was. She answered that she was 18, and he “did not express any anger or shock with her answer,” the affidavit states. Victim J also disclosed her age around the same time and he allegedly “indicated that he kind of knew their ages the entire time and liked it.”

Victim I said she went to Erausquin’s home twice with Victim GB when she was 16 years old. During their first meeting, Erausquin gave her wine, the trio had a threesome and then he gave them $500 each afterwards.

“Victim I recalled that during one of those times she was at his apartment, Erausquin had multiple boxes at his residence containing purses from Tiffany’s,” the affidavit states. “He instructed both Victim I and Victim GB to pick out a box. Both girls received a Tiffany’s purse.”

Erausquin allegedly gave Victim I an STI, which caused her to have a mental breakdown and was later hospitalized, the filing states.

The affidavit states that Erausquin allegedly threatened to sue the girls if they went to the police. Victim J told authorities that Erausquin said it “would be stupid for them to try to extort him because having sex with a minor is not that big of a deal compared to extortion,” the affidavit says.

According to court documents, Erausquin told Victim J that “none of this is worth risking my career for … I have parents in their late 70s that are relying on me to take care of them.”