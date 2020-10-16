Justin Bieber‘s new song says it all. He likes his “Lonely” time without disruption from crazed fans… waiting outside of his home!

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

The 26-year-old snapped at fans who were camping outside of his New York City apartment via his Instagram story on Wednesday, October 14. “This is not a hotel. It’s my home,” he remarked. “How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment,” the “Holy” singer questioned.

Following his statement, Bieber posted a pic to commemorate his Billboard Music Award win for “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay for Top Country Song.

TEARS, SECOND THOUGHTS & SELENA: JUSTIN AND HAILEY’S RELATIONSHIP SCANDALS EXPOSED

The Biebs has every reason to be cautious and skeptical of loiters outside his home. Over the years, a number of individuals have intruded on the homes he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. In 2012, two men planned to castrate the pop singer with garden shears. The unsuccessful scheme took place in New York City in November when a New Mexico inmate — who has a tattoo of Bieber on his leg and tried to correspond with him multiple times — and his nephew planned to kill the musician due to the inmate’s undying love for him.

The “Stuck with U” singer is in the Big Apple and will be performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

There’s never a good time for a home invasion, but especially not when you’re trying to have a family. As OK! previously reported, the happy couple are on the same page when it comes to making babies.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.” Right now “they are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another.”

Maybe the future is on their brain after recently becoming an aunt and uncle when the blonde beauty’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, and her husband, Andrew Aronow, welcomed their first child named Iris.

“Been hard to keep this to myself my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT,” Baldwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “Auntie Hails loves you so much.”