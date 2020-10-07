Ew, India! Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is speaking out against Comedy Central India for censoring a kiss between two men on the hit TV show.

Comedy Central India posted a clip of the show on Twitter from Season 5 where a group is playing a game of spin the bottle when a drunk Ted — played by Dustin Milligan — believes his spin landed on David — played by Levy — and goes over to kiss him. In the clip, the moment when their lips touch is edited out of the video.

Levy, who co-created the Emmy-winning series with his father and costar, Eugene Levy, reposted the tweet and slammed the TV network for censoring the smooch.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” he tweeted. “This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove.”

In a follow-up tweet, Levy clarified that he wasn’t referencing Comedy Central here in the U.S., writing: “I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.”

The reception for the cult hit show here in the states has been incredible. Recently, at the 2020 Emmys, the little-show-that-could swept the comedy categories, earning its rightful spot in TV history.

Levy won for Outstanding Actor in Comedy Series for his role as David Rose on the Pop TV show. Schitt’s Creek won for Outstanding Comedy series.

Following their sweep, Emmy winners Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene and Dan Levy sat down in Vanity Fair’s virtual pressroom to talk about their historic night. VF asked the cast if, after their Emmy wins, it improved its chances for the show to be made into a movie. Dan Levy spoke candidly about whether or not he saw a need for it.

“Here’s the thing: This is the best way we could have ever ended the show. So if there is an idea that ever pops into my head, worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point,” Levy said. “This was a really nice way of saying goodbye … so fingers crossed that we get a really good idea that comes into our head.”