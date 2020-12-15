With goggles, a helmet and no top (obviously!), Chelsea Handler appears ready for the slopes. The comedian shared another partly nude photo of herself enjoying the snow-filled mountains less than a year after she went skiing pantsless for her 45th birthday. “Looking forward to the future of Georgia and 2021,” Handler captioned the snap on Monday, December 14.

Looking forward to the future of Georgia and 2021 pic.twitter.com/GHnWAdqxSG — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 14, 2020

The 45-year-old ditched her pants days prior in a post on Monday, December 7. “This is Monday. This is also edibles,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself passed out in bed. “And if you live in Georgia, today is the last day to register to vote in the January runoff. Do it now at http://iwillvote.com/GA.”

CHELSEA HANDLER IS *NOT* AFRAID TO BARE IT ALL — SEE HER STEAMY NUDE PHOTOS!

Handler is a pro at keeping her fans engaged and listening, using nudity as a ploy to call for political action. “Love how you continue to use your body to get peoples attention and then hit them with the politics 🙌💕👏👏👏,” one fan commended the author. “I love that it has an election disclaimer,” another wrote as a third added: “She knows how to get our attention 😂.”

The Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and You Too! author also ditched her top amid the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election while urging her 4M Instagram followers to go out and vote. “PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted!” she wrote on election day, adding: “My apologies to my nieces and nephews.”

Handler had been a strong advocate for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris throughout the election and went nude multiple times in order to show her political stance. In October, Handler joined Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington and Chris Rock in another naked campaign to encourage early voting.

CHELSEA HANDLER GOES WITHOUT PANTS, SIPS MARGARITA & SMOKES MARIJUANA WHILE SKIING

The anti-Trump supporter previously bared it all in 2016 to make her opinion on Donald Trump becoming President (very) known. The blonde beauty stripped down into nearly nothing and wrote: “Trump Is A Butt Hole” down the back of her body. “A germane tweet. I mean this with the utmost disrespect,” Handler wrote alongside the photo via Twitter.

A germane tweet. I mean this with the utmost disrespect. pic.twitter.com/bVbFkM2VFB — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 4, 2016