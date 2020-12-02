Chrissy Teigen is beginning to get back into the normal routine of things, following her devastating pregnancy loss in September. What constitutes normal? Well, for starters, taking a shower.

Teigen celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, November 30, by doing something most of us take for granted — hopping under the spray. She explained her reason for avoiding the shower stall to her Instagram followers: “I‘ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower,” she clarified. “I feel really, really good. … I feel very clear and very good.”

She went on to thank fans for their birthday wishes and apologized for not giving them all the details they may have craved. “You guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you one day. I realize that just left you supremely hanging,” she said. “I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey, and I’m happy to be back again.”

The Lip Sync Battle star was told that the pregnancy loss — of a son she and husband John Legend had named Jack — was brought on following a month of heavy bleeding as a result of a weak placenta, and while she and Legend felt comfortable enough to share a series of black-and-white photos with their millions of fans, some considered the move to be uncalled for.

In a candid chat with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, Legend explained their decision to share the gut-wrenching photos on Instagram, saying: “I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it.

“But when we did, it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that, and I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

Teigen has been struggling since the tragedy, however, sharing with fans that she’s been having problems with everyday activities aside from showering. “I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise John will dry me off,” she detailed in an earlier social media share.