Just one month after losing her son, Jack, Chrissy Teigen got a beautiful tattoo in honor of him.

On Sunday, November 1, the mother of two unveiled her new ink on Twitter.

“I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth. It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol,” she wrote, alongside a short clip. In the video, she pouted and said it was date night with hubby John Legend.

The model then shared a picture of herself holding what appears to be Legend’s hand at the dinner table while showing off her wrist, which read “Jack” in a delicate script. The tattoo sits close to where she has other ink for her husband and her two children, Luna and Miles.

Fans showed support and even shared their own pregnancy stories after seeing the snap.

“Beautiful! I decided to get a heart as part of my pregnancy loss healing — a reminder to ‘love myself.’ Lost our first at only 10 weeks pregnant in September. Thank you for sharing your miscarriage journey — you are not alone! Much love to you and your family,” one wrote.

Teigen has been candid about her pregnancy and miscarriage.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote last month after sharing the heartbreaking news to her followers.

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she said.

On Tuesday, October 27, she opened up even more and penned a heartbreaking note on Medium.

“The fluid around Jack had become very low — he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly,” she wrote about the experience.

Teigen had a scary night in late September, where she was rushed to the hospital with “huge clot, almost save-worthy” and had to have a blood transfusion.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, which meant that the placenta separated from the wall of the uterus.

After a few nights in the hospital, it was time to say goodbye to her son.

“He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she wrote.

She received criticism for being so honest about her pregnancy loss and for sharing a photo of herself sobbing in the hospital after she gave birth.

Legend did not want to take the photo but ultimately gave into his wife’s request. “I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time,” she recalled. “But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”