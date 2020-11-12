President Donald Trump‘s campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski is the latest in the former reality star’s circle of allies who has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed the news that he’d received his test results on Wednesday, November 11, to various news outlets.

According to his various confirmations, Lewandowski is doing OK — he says he is feeling “fine” and “great.” Although he reports that he isn’t actually feeling ill, the 47-year-old has gone home to New Hampshire to recover from the virus as a precaution. He was most recently in Philadelphia, where the Trump campaign is working to legally challenge Pennsylvania’s vote-counting procedures.

Lewandowski’s diagnosis is part of a rapidly growing number of people connected to Trump’s campaign who have contracted the novel coronavirus in short order during the election season.

Trump campaign adviser David Bossie announced this week that he tested positive for COVID-19, as did White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week. Several others, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, White House political director Brian Jack and former Trump aide Healy Baumgardner also have said they’ve contracted the virus.

All were attendants at the White House’s election night party, which was held indoors. According to CNN, Lewandowski was wearing a mask at the party and is downplaying the possibility that he might have contracted the virus at that particular event, choosing instead to wonder if he picked it up while in Philadelphia.

Trump himself, of course, shocked the world when he announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 2, followed shortly by his teenage son, Barron. His diagnosis was then swiftly followed by those of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Advisor Hope Hicks (who had been traveling with the President on Air Force One the same week), former counselor Kellyanne Conway and campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Trump has consistently played down the severity of the pandemic, using his diagnosis as an example: “This was a blessing in disguise — I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible,” he said about Regeneron, which has not been approved by the FDA yet.