Barron Trump contracted COVID-19, reveals his mother, First Lady Melania Trump.

Breaking her silence about contracting the coronavirus in an essay titled “My Personal Experience With COVID-19,” the First Lady revealed that the 14-year-old tested positive for COVID shortly after she and Donald Trump.

The First Lady shared this news on Wednesday, October 14, in her first statement since she tested positive two weeks ago. “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?'” wrote the First Lady. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive.”

Barron previously tested negative after the world found out his parents were exposed to the novel virus. “Barron has tested negative, and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Stephanie Grisham — the First Lady’s chief of staff and spokeswoman — previously told USAToday.

There had been some concern and confusion as to why the public had not heard from the First Lady or been updated about her condition after she announced on Twitter that she had contracted COVID. This stood in stark contrast to the daily updates being given by her husband’s doctors.

The First Lady did suffer symptoms, however, though not as severe as her husband. She said that she chose to follow a more holistic route in getting back to health. “I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time,” writes the First Lady.

“I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team.”

As OK! previously reported, the President was given three drugs — dexamethasone, Regeneron’s antibody treatment and remdesivir — during his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated for the virus.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” said Trump. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school. This isn’t the let’s-read-the-book-school. And I get it. I understand it. It’s a very interesting thing, I’ll be letting you know about it.”