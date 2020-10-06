President Donald Trump appears to be triumphant in his battle with COVID-19 — that’s if you believe his latest Twitter updates.

After arriving back at the White House on Monday, October 5, he took off his mask, despite being infected with coronavirus, and saluted, waved and then started filming a video on the balcony of the South Portico.

However, eagle-eyed watchers noticed that the 74-year-old was having trouble breathing.

honestly what in the hell is going on https://t.co/mFUmTNEJce — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020

COVID-19 COVER-UP UNEARTHED IN NEW BOOK AMID WHITE HOUSE HEALTH SCANDAL

In fact, the president’s apparent difficulties in breathing started trending on social media.

TMZ reports that Trump DID receive supplemental oxygen at least twice over the past three days, and Dr. Sean Conley refused to answer questions about lung damage and other potential complications.

In the video, Trump claims that despite being diagnosed less than four days ago, he may already be “immune” to the virus.

He also insisted that he was ready to get back on the campaign trail.

“We’re going back,” Trump said in the video. “We’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there was a danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK. And now I’m better. And maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.” MORE WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS COME DOWN WITH COVID AFTER TRUMP MAY HAVE HID DIAGNOSIS The president said he “learned so much” about the virus during his hospital stay. He urged Americans, “Don’t be afraid of it.” “I didn’t feel so good,” Trump said. “And two days ago — I could have left two days ago — two days ago, I felt great. Like, better than I have in a long time. I said just recently, better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen.” I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020 Unfortunately, for most of the world, COVID-19 has taken over their lives — over 1.04 million people have died from the virus globally, 35 million have contracted it, and the virus has thrown the global economy into chaos with unprecedented numbers of unemployment, and people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads and eat.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REMAINS AT WALTER REED — DOCTOR GIVES UPDATE

Meanwhile, regardless of his diagnosis, Trump’s campaign press communications director said that Trump battling COVID-19 will give him the edge over Joe Biden.

“He has experience as commander-in-chief, he has experience as a businessman, he has experience — now — of fighting the coronavirus as an individual,” Erin Perrine told Fox News on Monday afternoon.

“Those firsthand experiences, Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those, she said.

The Trump campaign is now attacking Biden for…not contracting coronavirus. “He has experience — now — fighting the coronavirus as an individual. Those firsthand experiences, Joe Biden, he doesn’t have those." pic.twitter.com/Qk0Qc8l6q9 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 5, 2020

And, if anyone is in any doubt that Trump is confident he will win his second term in the White House, the following tweets should surmise the situation precisely:

….invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well. He will show America we no longer have to be afraid.” @MirandaDevine @NYPost Thank you Miranda. Was over until the Plague came in from China. Will win anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020