Model Demi Rose posted one of her raciest looks on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, as she posed nearly nude with only black heart-shaped nipple covers on her chest.

The 25-year-old shared three snaps in a tight sheer black dress, which left little to the imagination. “Switchin’ up positions for you,” she wrote with a black heart, referring to Ariana Grande’s new song, “Positions.” The brunette beauty looked confident as she posed with her hands on her slim waist in the first photo before she switched it up and leaned forward in the last one.

Fans were in awe of the U.K. native. “Wow,” one wrote. “Beautiful Demi,” another said with a heart. Other users joked that Rose should make an OnlyFans account.

Rose is no stranger to posting thirst traps on social media. Previously, she posed a nude photo of herself on Instagram in a bathtub with flowers. Her dark tresses were in braids that hung over her back as she covered her chest with her hands.

Two days earlier, Rose posed in a spotted bikini to show off her curves. This was also the last shot of her with her long tresses before she chopped her hair up to her shoulders. “Your long hair!! Whyyyy,” a fan lamented in the comments of Rose in the skimpy black dress.

Last week, she explained on her Instagram Stories why she decided to go for a new look. “I am so happy with my new shorter hair,” Rose explained. “It was so hard to keep on top of my really long hair in the Maldives. I was so over it in the end. So this is the new me.”

Rose made headlines over the summer when she went left the U.K. for a month-long Maldives vacation, before she returned to her home in Ibiza, Spain.

Rose previously opened up to the Evening Standard about how her life has tragically changed over the years. “When I was younger I always dreamed up being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away,” she said.