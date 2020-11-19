DJ Diplo was hit with a restraining order from a young woman in an alleged revenge porn case, after pictures of her private parts — which she claims were only possessed by her and Diplo — surfaced on Twitter.

The 42-year-old was issued a temporary restraining order after a woman named Shelly Auguste filed for protection against Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz.

After Auguste made “serious misconduct allegations” against the musician last month, her attorney, Lisa Bloom, issued a statement on Wednesday, November 18. It read, “We have reviewed her allegations, spoken to several other women, and find her and the other women to be credible.”

The drama began last month, when 24-year-old Auguste tweeted about her relationship with the DJ and claimed that he “filmed her having sex without her permission and that he preys on young women.”

According to her attorney, “other women began reaching out to her with their own stories about him.”

A new Twitter account (believed to be, or related to, Diplo) then posted a recording of a text exchange between Auguste and Diplo along with an explicit picture. According to NBC News, a Twitter account with one follower, under the handle “Jeanne Yang,” posted a sexually explicit video of the woman (who was unnamed in NBC’s reporting), who said she only shared the XXX content with Diplo.

“We believe that act of revenge porn was done to frighten and intimidate our client and other women from coming forward,” read the statement from Bloom, according to Us Weekly. “That photo, she alleges, was only in the possession of two people: herself and Diplo.

“Regardless of how someone obtains explicit images, it is illegal to post or distribute them without the consent of the person depicted. Our client maintains that she absolutely did not consent to this post.”

The attorney requested the temporary restraining order on Friday, November 13, which was obtained by Us. In the document, Auguste explained that she met the “Looking For Me” singer when she was 17 and he was 36. She said she lost her virginity to the musician in April 2019, after she felt “pressured” by him. Auguste alleged that they “regularly exchanged sexually explicit photos,” which she “trusted” Diplo to not share.

Auguste drifted from the musician but heard from him in April of this year, after he contacted her and asked if she had spoken to the mother of his child, which she denied. She was then contacted by a private investigator in June in order to “scare [her] into remaining silent about our relationship.”

The statement from Auguste’s attorney continued, “We requested that [Diplo] be ordered to cease and desist distributing sexually explicit photos of our client, identify everyone he has sent explicit photos of her, turn over all sexually explicit photos of her, identify where he has posted sexually explicit photos of her, and immediately remove any sexually explicit photos he has posted of her on social media or elsewhere.”

As of Monday, November 16, the court granted all of Auguste’s requests.

The statement added that the court banned Diplo “from distributing explicit images of our client without ‘express written permission’ from her or from the court, and that he ‘shall identify and remove any such images previously posted or distributed.'”

Another hearing is scheduled for early next month to discuss the prospect of a permanent restraining order.

Meanwhile, Diplo’s team is sharing a different side to the story. “This individual has been relentless in her harassment of Wes, his family, and his friends,” Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “There is a mountain of evidence as to why her outrageous claims should not be believed — and we look forward to having our opportunity to present them to the court.”