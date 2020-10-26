19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell took to Twitter to defend her decision to live with Diplo, 41, after fans expressed concern about their huge age difference.

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist,” the TikTok star wrote on Sunday, October 25. “I’ve been living here over a year … I’d rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

DJ DIPLO POSTS XXX NAKED PIC AT MADONNA‘S 62ND BIRTHDAY PARTY IN JAMAICA PHOTOS

Blackwell continued to explain, “Diplo has given me the opportunity and security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in La. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad … nothing more.”

While some users responded in support of the unusual friendship, many remained wary of the arrangement. “We are definitely not going to be normalizing 19 year old girls living with 40 year old men bc they’re of age and their parents trust them. Quen herself might be safe but this is abnormal and shouldn’t be seen as normal,” one person wrote.

A-LISTERS IN MOURNING AS HEAD OF CONTROVERSIAL RELIGION KABBALAH DIES

Diplo — whose real name is Thomas Wesley — also took to Twitter to clarify speculation about their friendship on Sunday. “OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us,” he explained, adding, “As a landlord I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

When someone asked what the two could possibly have in common, Diplo clapped back, “We made music together.” The DJ continued to answer questions from fans who remained skeptical and addressed previous controversial tweets he once made.

Because it has zeo context now and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we broke up. https://t.co/LExiTGSipV — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

YOUNES BENDJIMA SPOTTED IN MIAMI AMID SEX LIFE WITH KOURTNEY

Last week, Blackwell shocked her fans when she revealed she was living with the musical artist via TikTok. She said “he fully supports my endeavors” while smiling in the video. When asked why they were living together, Diplo explained, “I have no other friends.”

Since revealing her living arrangement, Blackwell began posting “living with Diplo: the series” via TikTok. The clips include Diplo trying to tie his shoes, the two jamming out in the car together and behind the scenes clips of his live concert.