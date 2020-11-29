Donald Trump is not backing down. The President of the United States, who lost the recent presidential election to Joe Biden, still claims he won in his first TV interview since his defeat — in both the electoral college and the popular vote.

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo conducted Trump’s first interview since the November 3 election on November 29, nearly a month after votes were cast.

The former reality star — who has mostly remained silent, except for constantly firing off on Twitter — has yet to concede the 2020 election, even as President-Elect Biden announces cabinet members and plans for once he takes office early next year.

Trump has began posting clips of the Fox News interview to his Twitter account. However, Twitter has flagged each and every post, writing either, “Multiple sources called this election differently,” or “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

WHITE HOUSE STAFF ‘WALKING ON EGGSHELLS,’ CAN’T WAIT UNTIL DONALD TRUMP IS DUMPED

Still, Trump is not changing his stance. “We won the election easily,” he said by phone on Fox News. “There’s no way that Joe Biden got 80 million votes. I just said… There’s no way that Joe Biden beat Barack Obama in the Black communities of various cities. And then he did very badly compared to Obama in other cities throughout the United States. There’s no way it happened.

“This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election.”

He called Bartiromo brave for conducting his interview, claiming that the media doesn’t want to cover the “fraudulent” election.

See clips of the interview, which Twitter has flagged, below.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. — who recently tested positive for COVID-19 — was seen playing a round of golf at the Trump family’s club in Virginia without a mask, just eight days after receiving his results for the virus, which has killed over 260,000 Americans.

DONALD TRUMP JR. FLIES ON MARINE ONE & GOLFS WITH NO MASK AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST

Over Instagram, Don Jr. told followers, “Got the Rona I’m totally asymptomatic. Going to give it a couple days of quarantine and follow the protocols then get retested in case it was a false positive as I feel and have felt totally fine.”

The Center for Disease Control, however, is very clear about the “protocols” that should be followed by individuals like Don Jr., who test positive but are asymptomatic. “If you continue to have no symptoms, you can be with others after 10 days have passed since you had a positive viral test for COVID-19,” advises the CDC.