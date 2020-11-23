He’s ready to go! Joe Biden officially announced his first Cabinet nominees on Monday, November 23, and OK! has the inside scoop on Biden’s picks.

“We have been hard at work, building a government that reflects the values we campaigned on: healing our nation’s great divides at home and restoring our leadership role abroad,” the 78-year-old explained in an email.

“The men and women I am announcing today will be core members of my national security, foreign policy and law enforcement team,” Biden continued. “They are experienced and crisis-tested. They will keep us safe and secure. And, they are leaders who look like America and reflect my core belief that America is back and that we lead not just by example of our power, but by the power of our example.”

In the letter, Biden announced his team: Tony Blinken as Secretary of State, Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security, Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor and Secretary John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

“This team will be ready to take on our nation’s greatest challenges on day one, which is important because there is no time to waste when it comes to our national security. In adding these great Americans to my team, I hope my message is loud and clear: America is back. And America is ready to lead,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refuses to concede in the 2020 election. “In certain swing states, there were more votes than people who voted, and in big numbers. Does that not really matter? Stopping Poll Watchers, voting for unsuspecting people, fake ballots and so much more. Such egregious conduct. We will win!” the 74-year-old tweeted on November 22.

“Other than politics, how do you lose a case where large numbers of voters, far more than you need to flip Pennsylvania, are disenfranchised? Vote Observers thrown out of counting rooms. People going to vote finding out they have already voted through a fake ballot — go home!” he added.

