Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated a huge milestone on Instagram on Thursday, October 8 — he became America’s most followed man on the social media platform.

Just weeks after taking to Instagram to reveal his battle with coronavirus, the former WWE star has officially amassed over 200 million followers on the platform and over 300 million followers on all social media platforms combined, which was certainly an achievement that needed to be acknowledged.

Johnson dressed to impress in a white buttoned-down shirt and black bow tie as he addressed his fans in a four-minute video posted to his Instagram page.

“What a past few weeks this has been,” the 48-year-old said.

“I wanted to share with you guys the life lessons that I have learned these past couple of weeks and, if you guys see fit, you can take this life lesson that I’ve learned and you can apply it to your life, again, where you see fit and where you think it might find value,” he said.

“Always speak your truth. Always speak your truth and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect, and with empathy, even when speaking your truth means you’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable, and that’s OK,” he added.

The Jumanji star at that point proceeded by mentioning how appreciative he was to his fans for always allowing him to be himself on the ‘gram, before sharing his new title.

“The incredible news is this — I just heard from my team yesterday that we have surged past, blown by, over two million followers on Instagram, which makes me incredibly and gratefully the number one most followed man in America,” he added.

“It also makes me the number one most-followed American man in the world,” he shared. “And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’.”

Johnson, who is also one of the highest-earning actors in Hollywood with a $280 million net worth, appeared in good spirits as he downed a shot of tequila before concluding his message, saying, “Back to work for me, you guys have a productive week and I’ll see you down the road. Love y’all.”

The remarkable milestone comes just months after Johnson was ranked as Instagram’s most valuable star on the social media platform, earning a reported $1 million per post in 2019, according to Hopper HQ.

Close behind Johnson was Kylie Jenner, who pocketed an eye-watering $986,000 per sponsored post while soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo came in third place with $889,000.