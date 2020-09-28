A big career change! Former surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey revealed how “years of abuse” in the sports world led her to break out into the porn industry.

“At first I thought and believed I was the luckiest girl in the world to be living such a life, and not long after that, the darker side of the surfing industry soon revealed itself to me, and it was terrifying,” she told news.com.au.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT STEVEN SPIELBERG’S PORN STAR DAUGHTER MIKAELA SPIELBERG

“The abuse, both mentally and physically, I endured during my teenage years far away from home with adults in positions of power has haunted me my whole life. It was a pretty horrible time in my life,” she explained. “I think people in positions of power tend to abuse that power, and I was only a young girl, and it’s taken me a long time to recover.”

Coffrey — who began competing in the sport at 10 years old — never felt like anyone “highlighted” the bad side of the surfing industry. “It goes back decades, this misogyny and male-dominated industry — it’s really toxic. The managers and the people in positions of power really abuse that to, not just me, but a lot of girls.

“As much as I loved surfing, I just completely broke down,” the 25-year-old admitted. “I couldn’t continue with all the abuse; it almost drove me to suicide, and I was lucky to go get that therapy and recover from it. And I know a lot of girls in the industry who have a very similar story.”

WHITE HOUSE SEX SCANDALS! 4 SHOCKING REVELATIONS FROM ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS’ BOOK

Now, the blonde beauty — who hasn’t competed since 2017 — has decided to embark on a new venture: she launched her own website where her fans can interact with her and get exclusive access to adult content. The Aussie surfer has one million followers on Instagram.

“I finally feel as though I can express myself freely without the worry of what other people think,” she said, adding that the site “empowers me to motivate other women to not limit themselves in fear of others’ opinions.

“I really feel this is a movement, and I couldn’t be happier.”

However, when Coffey has a moment, she still manages to get in the water. “For the most part, I live at Crescent Head, but being a surfer — camping and fishing and surfing every day — it sort of creates spontaneous adventures, chasing waves up and down the east coast of Australia,” she said. “Wherever we see a swell, we sort of go, ‘All right, let’s go and pack up and go chase these waves.'”

WHO IS JERRY HARRIS? 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT THE ‘CHEER’ STAR

Despite the trauma, Coffey is “just glad that I was able to come out of it stronger and better than ever.”