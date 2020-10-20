We were all rooting for you, girl! Tyra Banks has been an unstoppable force in the modeling world since she was 15 years old.

Banks was the first Black woman to be featured on the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — which she has graced three times. She earned her wings as a Victoria’s Secret model from 1997-2005 and, by the early ‘00s, was one of the world’s highest earning models.

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

In 2000, the catwalk cutie made her big screen debuts in Disney Channel’s Life-Size and the box-office cult hit Coyote Ugly — which is rumored to be getting a reboot starring Banks herself.

It was in 2003, though, that the model turned host became a household name. She created the long-running reality competition series America’s Next Top Model, which she produced and hosted for the show’s first 22 seasons.

Since then she had her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, which aired on the CW for five seasons and earned her two Daytime Emmy awards, and cohosted the talk show FABLife alongside supermodel Chrissy Teigen. She replaced Nick Cannon as host of America’s Got Talent for its 12th season, and this year she replaced Tom Bergeron as host of Dancing with the Stars.

20 YEARS OF COYOTE UGLY: HERE’S WHAT THE STARS OF THE BLOCKBUSTER COYOTE UGLY ARE UP TO

When you’ve been involved in Hollywood for as long as Banks has, there’s no doubt her closet is filled with controversy.

From on-screen tantrums, backstage meltdowns and long-standing feuds, OK! takes a look at 7 times Tyra has gotten herself into ~scandalous~ situations.