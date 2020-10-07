Jeffrey Epstein’s former right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, has hired the very “super lawyer” who defended Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda lieutenant ahead of her sex trafficking trial, which will take place next year.

The disgraced former socialite has put together a legal “dream team,” as she prepares for her trial. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim defended Khaled al-Fawwaz, who was a lieutenant of Bin Laden, as well as Minh Quang Pham, who plotted a suicide attack at Heathrow airport.

Prosecutors described Al-Fawwaz as a “top al-Qaeda terrorist.” Bin Laden’s comrade “worked for years, directly and personally for Osama bin Laden.” According to prosecutors, he “helped Osama bin Laden declare his bloody war on Americans.” Al-Fawwaz was jailed for life for his involvement in the bombing of two U.S. embassies in Africa in 1998; 224 people were killed in the bombings.

PRINCE ANDREW STEPS BACK FROM PUBLIC DUTIES AFTER BOMBSHELL BBC INTERVIEW ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN

The Mirror also reported that Al-Fawwaz was working on a way for Bin Laden to relocate to the U.K.

Sternheim’s other deadly client, Pham, was instructed to carry out a suicide attack at London’s Heathrow Airport. In 2016, Pham was sentenced to 40 years in prison though his suicide plot never came to fruition.

Other lawyers on Maxwell’s super team include former prosecutor Christain Everdell, renowned for his work in jailing the Mexican drug lord “El Chapo,” and attorney Laura Menninger, whom she’s previously worked with.

Menninger, who represented the British socialite in civil actions, was the first to issue a formal response when the charges surrounding her involvement with Epstein‘s sex trafficking were brought against Maxwell.

THE MOST SCATHING JOKES FROM RICKY GERVAIS’S 2020 ‘GOLDEN GLOBES’ MONOLOGUE

Another addition to the legal team is Mark. S. Cohen, who is among the Brooklyn prosecutors responsible for the conviction of Thomas Pitera, also known as “Tommy Karate,” an organized family crime hitman.

As OK! previously reported, one of Maxwell and Epstein’s victims recently told The Sun that Maxwell was the one behind all of Epstein’s heinous acts.

The former fashion student, who is now 48-years-old, said that her life was stolen from her by Maxwell and Epstein and that Maxwell, who also raped her, was the “mastermind” behind the crimes. “She needs to suffer like she made all of us suffer,” she said of Maxwell. “She was the real monster in my opinion.”

WHITE HOUSE SEX SCANDALS! 4 SHOCKING REVELATIONS FROM ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS’ BOOK

The woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Samantha, was just 21 when she met them. Samantha was recruited by a fellow fashion student to give Epstein a massage, which turned into a vicious sexual assault. “They stole my whole life. I had a bright future ahead of me and they took that from me,” she said.

Should the socialite be convicted, she could see herself facing up to 35 years in prison. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, she is charged with “enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.”