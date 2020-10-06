A former fashion student has come forward for the first time about how Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly “gagged, restrained and raped” her when she was just 21 years old.

The new accuser — who used pseudonym Samantha — told The Sun in an interview published on Sunday, October 4, that her life was “stolen” from her by Maxwell, 58. Samantha believes Maxwell is “the monster” and the “mastermind” behind Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking plans.

“The last time I saw them, Maxwell got a hold of me, restrained my arms behind my back and put a ball gag in my mouth and then raped me with a sex toy,” she claimed. “Then she called Epstein in. And he joined in. I was terrified — I couldn’t do anything to stop them. When they were done, when it was finally over, I walked out of that door a very different person than what I walked in — I was in shock.”

Samantha said she was 21 years old when a friend from school invited her to a “rich guy’s house” because he “was interested in having some design work done on his house and he also wanted good looking girls to give him a massage.”

“She said I would earn some money I think it was $300/400 so I just thought ‘Why not?’ When I went, I remember almost passing the house because I was looking for one house and it seems like it takes up the whole block,” she recalled. “The house was huge, it was amazing. I remember there was a stairwell in the middle. The girl answered and took me upstairs to the massage room.

“That’s when I met Epstein and he disrobed and I started giving him a massage and he was pleasant,” she said. “He was talking to me about my school and design stuff. And then asked if I was interested in doing some work in his house. Then he flipped over and he wasn’t approaching me in a sexual way but towards the end he started touching himself, pleasuring himself.”

Samantha revealed she found the whole incident “weird” but went along with it because he didn’t ask her to touch his penis. She went back to massage Epstein three or four times from 1993-1994. Every time she visited, she would massage him — a.k.a. he would masturbate — and she would get around $300-$400.

During her fourth or fifth visit, Samantha met Maxwell for the first time. “She had this accent and she said something about me being too old and how he preferred blonde hair. I had darker hair,” she said. “Then she took me out with her. We went to some local high school somewhere around there, but I didn’t feel comfortable with that. She was approaching girls on the streets, which was embarrassing.”

Maxwell took Samantha to a coffee shop where she showed her “what type of girls” Epstein liked. “She would just go right up to them and ask them whether they were interested in modeling. And then she’d say something like, ‘I have a very wealthy man that I worked for that has great influence in that fashion world and can help your career’ and she’d get numbers that way. I was so uncomfortable with that.”

Samantha recruited a student to give Epstein a massage later on. “She was 19 but I told her to say she was 16. She went to meet them but I didn’t speak to her after so I didn’t know how it went,” she said. “Soon after I got a call to go to Epstein’s, and Maxwell answered that time and took me to the massage room, which is where she started yelling at me and screaming, ‘You dirty, filthy whore, lying whore.’

“And the next thing I knew she had a ball gag in my mouth, my hands around my back, and she was raping me with a sex toy,” she claimed. “She had taken my clothes off. It all happened so fast, I was stunned. She was using the sex toy on me and on herself then she called in Epstein and he joined in. It was traumatizing. After they were finished I grabbed my clothes. I remember her giving me $300 and saying, ‘Don’t think about going to the authorities because you won’t be alive to see your day in court’ or something like that.”

Following the tragic incident, Samantha said she was too scared to tell the police what happened. Now, Samantha — who moved to Los Angeles to become a sex worker — said meeting Epstein and Maxwell “changed” her “life completely.”

“I’ve never been married, this affected everything,” she said. “It’s extremely traumatic when something like that happens and you’re not the same person after it happens. Then there’s just the embarrassment of it. I hid it from everyone. I feel like they took away my ambition, my drive and my future.”

Samantha wants Maxwell — who is currently behind held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. — to “be punished” for her actions, adding, “I don’t want her to die.”

“I think that Epstein got away too easily by killing himself,” she said, referring to his 2019 suicide. “I would rather have seen him suffer. And she needs to suffer like she made all of us suffer. I just don’t think Epstein was the monster behind it more than it was her, she was the real monster in my opinion.”