The details surrounding the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his inner circle keeps getting weirder. Epstein’s alleged partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, appears to be secretly married to a businessman named Scott Borgerson, it has been revealed.

The two have had a romantic relationship for quite some time. The Daily Mail reported that “Borgerson, 43, the CEO of a tech company, left his wife, Rebecca, for the 57-year-old five years ago,” and that “Maxwell had been living with Borgerson at his $3m oceanfront mansion in Machester-by-the-Sea for the past three years.”

Here is what we know about Borgerson so far:

It’s reported that Borgerson has a history of heavy drinking and alleged domestic abuse. According to divorce papers, he once told his wife “don’t make me beat you in front of the kids.” Unlike Maxwell, Borgerson came from humble beginnings. He is from a small town in Missouri and went on to serve four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, as both a commanding officer and navigator. He taught in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and was the founding managing director of the Academy’s Institute for Leadership. He would go on to advise the White House on maritime policy. Borgerson founded the shipping data analytics company CargoMetrics in 2010. He resigned as CEO in July due to intense media interest surrounding his involvement with Maxwell. In a statement, the company said that Borgerson stepped down to “ensure his presence would not become a distraction from the work he believes in so deeply.”

The businessman has repeatedly denied dating Maxwell, saying that the two are just friends.

Maxwell is currently behind bars awaiting trial on multiple charges, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. Multiple victims of her ex-boyfriend and boss Epstein have come forward to claim that they were also sexually assaulted by Maxwell.

Maxwell is working on a $30 million bail package to try and get out of jail before Christmas — with most of the money coming from Borgerson.

He will reportedly put up $25 million as a security deposit, which will be forfeited if she flees before trial, as Borgerson is said to be “devastated” that Maxwell is still behind bars.

The other $5 million will come from her siblings, including her brothers Kevin and Ian Maxwell — the children of the late disgraced British newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell.