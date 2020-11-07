Glenn Close encouraged fans to vote in the 2020 Election while dressed up as a homeless and disheveled President Donald Trump for Halloween this year.

The legendary actress posted an album of 10 photos in the lead-up to the election, and in one particular post, she imitated Trump by wearing a blond wig and fake spray tan while a poster on the wall noted there were just three days left to vote.

Close also sported a grey sweater, black pants, and an oversized black trench coat as she indulged in McDonald’s food, along with a two-liter bottle of Diet Coke — an apparent reference to the president’s bad eating habits.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

For her caption, she wrote: “HAPPY HALLOWEEN #ivoted #voteblue202 #votehimout #voteforchange #joebiden2020 #kamalaharris

#democracy #fromseatoshiningsea”

The post, which has since amassed over 69,000 likes, certainly left quite an impression on her 433k followers, with one fan writing: “You are way too funny! Those faces are priceless! I am still laughing! Happy Halloween!”

Another echoed similar words, saying: “Wow. We know who they should call for the movie version. Glenn this is truly unhinged and I’m obsessed.”

According to MSN, actress Viola Davis added her two cents by leaving a comment with nothing but laughing emojis while Rumer Willis declared the 73-year-old an “icon.”

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

And to mark Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Fatal Attraction star put on her best costume to channel Joe Biden in a pair of denim pants, cargo boots, and a Biden-Harris beige sweater.

She finalized the look by wearing a mask of the Democratic presidential candidate, leaving little doubt to the person she would be cheering on.

She captioned the post, writing: “Joe is feeling GOOD! Pip is, too! GO JOE AND KAMALA!! #wewillgethtroughthistogether #joebidenforpresident2020 #joebiden #iwillvote

#ivoted #voteblue2020 #proudtovoteforawoman”

Other celebs who made their voices heard ahead of Election Day were Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Chelsea Handler, who compared Trump to a pumpkin in a hilarious Instagram post.

The only Halloween decoration that the former Chelsea Lately star had in her Bel-Air home was a “Trumpkin” sign with the message, “Orange on the outside, Hallow on the inside, and should be thrown out in November!”

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA‘S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

Biden is edging closer to victory after a surge in crucial state Pennsylvania, having since amassed 264 electoral votes while Trump falls behind with just 214 votes.

It’s since been reported that the latter is refusing to concede defeat. Still, a spokesperson for Biden has made it very clear that once the election results are announced, there’s nothing that’s going to stop the Pennsylvania native from entering office.

“The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House,” the spokesperson said in response to claims that Trump could make it difficult in making his exit in January.

The results are expected to be made before the week’s end.