At first glance, the latest Instagram post from Greg Norman on Sunday, November 22, appeared to be nothing more than a nice, wholesome photo of the pro golfing legend enjoying a walk on the beach with his dog. That is, until fans looked past the scenery and noticed something else front and center in the shot.

No, we’re not talking about his ripped physique — although Norman, 65, is undeniably in enviable physical shape for any age. We’re talking about another part of his anatomy — ahem! — that was shown off by his clingy blue swim trunks. (Is that a golf club in your pants or are you just happy to see us?)

Fans, of course, went wild topping each other with jokes directed at Norman’s manhood, which, when combined with considering the physical logistics of golf equipment, made for a plethora of crackups. “You take that driver with you everywhere?” quipped one.

“Looks like old Greg Norman never forgets to bring his 1 wood,” wrote another.

Not everyone went for the 9-iron angle — some wise guys decided to take advantage of the ocean setting. “Water is warm?” inquired one jokester. “THE GREAT WHITE SHAFT!” howled another, riffing off Norman’s nickname of “great white shark.”

“Throw your worm in for a fish, I’m sure you’d catch a Marlin,” added yet another.

Clearly this photo was enough to give some viewers a case of the yips!

Norman, who is Australian, has a sports record as long and impressive as… well, okay, never mind that. He holds the distinction of placing 331 weeks as the world’s Number 1 Official World Golf Rankings-ranked golfer in the 1980s and 1990s, and has won 89 tournaments to date.

In addition to his golfing career, he helms global corporation the Greg Norman Company, which contains a portfolio of varying companies ranging from retail ventures, interior design, golf course design, real estate and more. He’s also a noted philanthropist who has both established and contributed to a number of charitable ventures.