Sad news for Lizzie McGuire lovers: Plans for a reboot of the series have been scrapped, according to the show’s star, Hilary Duff.

Duff, who played teen McGuire on the Disney Channel series from 2001-2013, broke it to fans on Instagram with a text-heavy post explaining that the character and series will remain just a memory.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today,” she added. “It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her.

“I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

Fans flocked to post their dismay over the cancellation, including Duff’s Younger co-star Sutton Foster, who assured her, “You are the real deal.” Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, who had volunteered herself to co-star in the proposed reboot shortly after it was announced, posted simply, “NO LIZZIEEEEEEEE NOOOOO.”

The proposed reboot, which was announced in August 2019 and planned to air in 2020, was based around the premise of reimagining teenaged McGuire all grown up and living life as a 29-year-old in New York City.

Duff has plenty to keep her busy regardless of the reboot’s demise. She recently announced she’s pregnant with her third child (she shares daughter Banks, 2, with hubby Matthew Koma, and son Luca, 8, with ex Mike Comrie), and has noted that she is planning to step back from Hollywood to concentrate on family time after she wraps filming the final season of Younger in New York.