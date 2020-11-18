The eldest daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, may feel she has been stabbed in the back as her childhood friend and former bestie Lysandra Ohrstrom penned a scathing letter about her in Vanity Fair.

Ohrstrom opened up about how they were “more sisters than best friends” before they had a falling out later on in life, and she wants the letter to follow Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, around amid rumors that they will not be welcomed back to New York with open arms. According to Ohrstrom, others in their New York circle feel the same way about Ivanka but have remained quiet.

“Although friends and family have warned that this article won’t be received the way I want, I think it’s past time that one of the many critics from Ivanka’s childhood comes forward — if only to ensure that she really will never recover from the decision to tie her fate to her father’s,” she wrote.

The original draft of the letter came several weeks ago after Ohrstrom voted early against Donald and began writing about her friendship with his daughter, without intending it to be published.

“But the more I wrote, the surer I became that I did not owe her my silence,” she said.

Ohrstrom met Ivanka in seventh grade at Chapin, an Upper East Side all-girls’ school. “I was eager to land on the popular side of the classroom, ruled over by Ivanka and about five other wild, entitled, precocious preteens,” Ohrstrom wrote.

“In our late teens and early 20s, it felt like Ivanka and I were always on the same page or up for the same adventure, whether it was leaving Bungalow 8 early to watch a Lifetime movie, or horseback riding from a surf village in Costa Rica to a town in Nicaragua because we had never been there before,” she continued.

The pair fell out in 2009 after Ohrstrom was one of Ivanka’s two maids of honor. While Ivanka was generous and thoughtful at times, their political and world views drove a wedge between them.

Ohrstrom detailed an instance where Ivanka criticized her for wearing a necklace with her name written in Arabic. “How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, ‘terrorist,'” Ivanka reportedly said.

Another anecdote alleges that Ohrstrom recommended a book to read, which Ivanka didn’t like. “Why would you tell me to read a book about f***ing poor people? What part of you thinks I would be interested in this?” Ivanka reportedly said.

Ivanka “had the Trump radar for status, money, and power, and her dad’s instinct to throw others under the bus to save herself,” Ohrstrom wrote.

Ohrstrom recalled that Donald didn’t take much interest in her unless it was to ask if Ivanka was the prettiest girl in her class. One time, Donald Trump Jr. took half of Ivanka’s sandwich, to which his father said, “She doesn’t need it. He’s doing her a favor.”

“The damage the Trump family has done is unforgivable, even if perpetrated by my childhood best friend,” Ohrstrom wrote.

However, one pal defended Ivanka’s character. “Ivanka has been nothing but a genuinely sincere, smart and compassionate person throughout my years of knowing her,” a friend of hers told PEOPLE. “It’s disappointing and sad to see people become so blinded by their partisanship that they go out of their way to attack those they know to be good people.”