While the President still hasn’t conceded in the 2020 election, Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago Club home in Palm Beach, Fla., is being renovated since he and Melania Trump will most likely reside there after January 20, PEOPLE reported.

Last year, the President and the First Lady filed the resort as their “declaration of domicile” instead of their Trump Tower residence in New York City. The Mar-a-Lago Club is also said to be the First Lady’s favorite Trump residence.

“Donald’s apartment, which once belonged to Mar-a-Lago estate creator Marjorie Merriweather Post, will be expanded and spruced up,” a source told the publication.

WHAT’S BEEN GOING ON WITH DONALD TRUMP SINCE JOE BIDEN WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT?

Insiders explained that “it makes sense that he wants to be there and will make the mansion his home” as the President took “great pride in renovating” Mar-a-Lago when he purchased the “iconic” building.

“They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use” and several insiders spilled that the couple will have separate bedrooms.

As well as expanding the space, the club has had to repair weather damage in the grand ballroom, which had a leak in the roof.

According to Sun Sentinel, the Secret Service has already “begun looking at physical reinforcements” to the Mar-a-Lago Club but declined to comment on “the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective mission.”

SO FAKE! 8 SIGNS PROVING DONALD TRUMP & MELANIA’S MARRIAGE *IS* ‘TRANSACTIONAL’

Palm Beach representative Lois Frankel explained that “Former presidents are entitled to lifetime Secret Service protection, which is paid for by the federal government. Should our local law enforcement incur extra costs due to Trump’s residency, I expect that our congressional delegation will seek reimbursement from the federal funds.”

Former First Lady’s are also granted the same protection, so regardless of whether they stay in Palm Beach or Trump Tower, the family will be monitored closely by agents.

The family will divide their time between Palm Beach, Trump Tower, and their home in Bedminster, N.J., but Mar-a-Lago will be their primary residence as “no matter what else is happening in the world, he is treated like royalty at Mar-a-Lago. He loves to be here,” a source told PEOPLE.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

“He wouldn’t want to be in Palm Beach in the dead of summer, but he doesn’t have to be so it can work out well,” a member of the club revealed. “He loves Palm Beach and his friends here and his golf club is minutes away in West Palm Beach.”

Melania’s parents are also suspected to have their own renovated apartment in the resort as they plan to spend time in Palm Beach with their grandson.

The First Lady has also been looking at schools in the area for their 14-year-old son, Barron Trump. “They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place,” the source explained. “There are several options, and they will decide soon.”