Jamie Foxx‘s younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at age 36.

The Oscar winner broke the news on Instagram on Monday, October 26, but a source told PEOPLE that Dixon passed away last week on Monday, October 19.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces … my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned …” he wrote. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive … anyone who knew my sis … knew that she was a bright light …”

LEONARDO DICAPRIO PRESENTS JAMIE FOXX WITH THE ULTIMATE AWARD AT THE AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show … Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial [Chris Brown] a run for his money,” he added.

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on … tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me … my family … and her friends … from dancing in the blame it video … to Dancing on the Grammys … And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome … from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand … to serenading us with all of her music…

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me … our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love. .. and y’all please keep my family in your prayers,” he concluded.

JAMIE FOXX, MICHAEL B. JORDAN & MORE SHOW OUT AT ‘JUST MERCY’ LA SCREENING

Fellow celebs paid their respects to the actor’s sister in the comments section.

Snoop Dogg left a blue heart emoji with a praying hands emoji.

“Here for you brother! No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!” Michael B. Jordan wrote.

“My brother i love you stay strong I’m sorry,” Fat Joe said, adding a praying emoji.

Dixon was Foxx’s junior by 16 years, but the pair were still extremely close.

After graduating from high school in 2002, she moved to California to be with Foxx and his family. In 2011, she became the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 2011.

JAMIE FOXX CELEBRATES HIS 52ND BIRTHDAY WITH SELA VAVE AT HOLLYWOOD HOTSPOT

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” she wrote in her biography on their website. “I danced in his video ‘Blame It.’ I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammys! I feel I was born to dance. I want to be a professional dancer.”

Foxx fell in love with his sister the moment she was born. “We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome,” he told PEOPLE in 2011. “We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball.”