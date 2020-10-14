Onto the next! Jamie Foxx isn’t upset that Katie Holmes is in a new relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The Just Mercy star “is happy for her and wishes her the best,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jamie has moved on and is unbothered by Katie and Emilio’s romance.”

The Django Unchained actor and 41-year-old actress dated from 2013 to 2019, but the pair called it quits since they were “arguing nonstop over his partying,” OK! previously reported. Ultimately, the Ohio native wanted a guy who was “mature and ready to settle down.”

FOXXY LADY! THE JAMIE FOXX & KATIE HOLMES DATING HISTORY

Now, the Dawson’s Creek alum — who was previously married to Tom Cruise, 58 — is enjoying her time with the chef, who works at his family’s New York City restaurant. The lovebirds were first linked in September when they were spotted on a dinner date in the Big Apple.

ALONE AGAIN! SKINNY KATIE HOLMES POSES SOLO AT JINGLE BALL AFTER JAMIE FOXX SPLIT

“He is charming and funny, and — unlike when she was dating Jamie on and off for six years — Katie isn’t hiding anything. She is being herself again and has never been happier. For a long time, she thought she would never be in love again,” a source exclusively told OK!.

Holmes’ daughter, Suri Curise, gives her seal of approval, too. “Katie could never settle in with someone her daughter didn’t also love. Suri has met Emilio and approves. She is now a young lady — she is 14 years old and very aware of what is going on,” an insider shared.

KATIE HOLMES PACKS ON THE PDA IN NYC WITH NEW BOYFRIEND EMILIO VITOLO JR.

“Suri is happy that her mom is happy, and there isn’t much more to it at the moment. If things get more serious, then obviously, Suri will be involved too. Katie and Suri are a package deal. You cannot get one without the other,” the insider added.

Despite a small bump in the road — a.k.a. when people found out the restauranteur ended his relationship with ex-fiancé Rachel Emmons the same day he was seen with the mom of one — Holmes and Vitolo remain on cloud nine as their relationship continues to deepen.