Singer Janelle Monae gave her fans a surprise when she celebrated her birthday by sharing nude pictures of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, December 1.

“12:01 am on 12/01. Thank you for the Birthdáe love,” Monae captioned the steamy post to mark her 35th birthday, and she looked radiant as little was left to the imagination in the sexy set of snaps.

In the first snap, the brunette beauty was sitting on her bed with nothing but a birthday party hat and a necklace on as she pretended to smoke birthday candles. In the second picture, Monae was in the same pose as she flicked through a magazine, and her brown eyes popped beneath her bold blue and white eyeliner as she gazed into the camera. Monae’s bare booty could be seen as she crossed her legs while she lay on her front side.

Later in the set, Monae posed seductively against the wall and continued to use the candles as a prop, while she wore nothing beneath a long beige trench coat.

Monae showed off her curves and bare back as she was photographed from behind and looking at herself in the mirror. The set ended up with a close-up shot of her back with two candles in her mouth.

Fans and friends of the “Make Me Feel” songstress headed to the comments section to gush over the actress’ beauty and hot bod — and to wish her a happy birthday. “A BIRTHDAY QUEEN,” Tess Holiday wrote, while Danielle Young called Monae a “Fairy Godmother.”

“TIME FOR SOME BIRTHDAY BOOTY!!!! Happy Birthday Love!!!” pal Gabourey Sidibe commented with five red heart emojis. The naked birthday set was a big hit with almost 300,000 followers hitting the “like” button.

Monae followed up the post with another birthday suit pic to mark her special day. “How it started N How it’s going. Still my favourite suit,” she wrote as she shared a picture of herself as a toddler next to a video of a grown-up Monae, posing nude on rocky terrain, with her hands covering her body. “Thanks mom & dad,” she joked.

“OK okay!!!! Of all the suits you’ve worn, the birthday suit is definitely *chef’s kiss*,” one fan gushed. “Beautiful skin! Happy Birthday!” another wrote. “Thanks janelles mom and dad,” another fan added, with a black heart emoji.

It looks like Monae had a … fun birthday!