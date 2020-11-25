trending in NEWS

Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lopez broke the internet when she posted a nude photo of herself for her upcoming album, In The Morning, via Instagram. 

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning. Single drops Friday,” the 51-year-old captioned a photo of herself, where she showed off her toned tummy and lean physique

Of course, people couldn’t help but gush over the snap — which has garnered more than two million likes. Rita Ora wrote, “Legend,” while Vanessa Hudgens remarked, “Hoooooooooootttttttt.” Tracy Anderson — who trains the musical artist — added, “If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will!!!!! WOW!!!! Can’t wait for the single and the beauty drop!!!”

FROM J.LO TO DOJA CAT: THE BEST & WORST DRESSED AT THE 2020 AMAS

Lopez also posted a clip of the photoshoot, writing, “InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic.” 

Just a few days prior at the American Music Awards, Lopez showed off her fit legs and abs while walking on the red carpet. The Maid in Manhattan alum wore a silver sequined Balmain top with a matching high-slit skirt. 

Later on in the night, the “On The Floor” songstress sang a duet with Maluma, where she wore a see-through catsuit. 

STAY HEALTHY DURING THE HOLIDAYS: TIPS FROM CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KATE HUDSON & MORE

As for how Lopez keeps her body in tip-top shape, she makes sure to get some shut-eye, in addition to eating healthy. “The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough,” she told InStyle magazine. “Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight,” she said.

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier diet,” the mom of two told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.

“But I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me,” she added.

At the end of the day, the Grammy nominee thinks she’ll “age” at “some point,” she told Emmy magazine. “They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together.”
Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also helps her stay young. “The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old,'” she recalled. “I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation