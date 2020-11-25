Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lopez broke the internet when she posted a nude photo of herself for her upcoming album, In The Morning, via Instagram.

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning. Single drops Friday,” the 51-year-old captioned a photo of herself, where she showed off her toned tummy and lean physique.

Of course, people couldn’t help but gush over the snap — which has garnered more than two million likes. Rita Ora wrote, “Legend,” while Vanessa Hudgens remarked, “Hoooooooooootttttttt.” Tracy Anderson — who trains the musical artist — added, “If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will!!!!! WOW!!!! Can’t wait for the single and the beauty drop!!!”

Lopez also posted a clip of the photoshoot, writing, “InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic.”

Just a few days prior at the American Music Awards, Lopez showed off her fit legs and abs while walking on the red carpet. The Maid in Manhattan alum wore a silver sequined Balmain top with a matching high-slit skirt.

Later on in the night, the “On The Floor” songstress sang a duet with Maluma, where she wore a see-through catsuit.

As for how Lopez keeps her body in tip-top shape, she makes sure to get some shut-eye, in addition to eating healthy. “The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough,” she told InStyle magazine. “Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight,” she said.

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier diet,” the mom of two told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.

“But I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me,” she added.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez , also helps her stay young . “The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old,'” she recalled. “I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different.”