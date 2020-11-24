As OK! previously reported, Jeffrey Toobin was completely edited out of an episode of The Undoing after his Zoom scandal.

In a screener of the show which was sent to critics before Toobin’s mishap, the legal analyst made a brief appearance on CNN to discuss the first day of the murder trial in the series. However, in the new episode which aired on Sunday, November 22, the TV showed a photo of Elena’s widower and a different commentator spoke.

In the clip, Jonathan (Hugh Grant) came home after his first day in court and either muted or turned off the TV and then called his wife, Grace (Nicole Kidman), to come over.

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

On November 22, OK! exclusively reported that HBO removed the television personality from the screen and replaced him with B-roll. “HBO has a ratings hit on its hands and the last thing it wanted was to be embroiled in a #metoo scandal through the use of Toobin,” a source said. “But it beggars belief that producer David E. Kelley and director Susanne Bier didn’t remove him completely and choose to dub someone else’s voice over him.”

While he might have been axed from CNN in The Undoing world, where Toobin stands with the network in the real world is still unclear. After his NSFW incident, Toobin took some time off from CNN and still has not returned.

FROM KIM K. TO DUSTIN DIAMOND, 6 CELEB SEX TAPE SCANDALS THAT ROCKED THE WORLD

“Jeffrey Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” the outlet said in a statement.

However, in the CNN newsroom, his cheeky blunder is now known as “The Toobin Rule” as “now producers are also having to brief guests on what they should wear, how they should be lit, what makes a good backdrop at home and now making it clear that wearing pants is essential,” another source told OK!.

“Although everyone including Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo are giggling about what Toobin did, there is still a shocking amount of support for the legal contributor,” the insider continued.

Meanwhile, The New Yorker axed the staff writer earlier in the month after an investigation, and Toobin broke his social media silence to share the news. “I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” he tweeted on Wednesday, November 11.

FROM CHRISTINA MILIAN TO NICKI MINAJ: IT’S THE CRAZIEST CELEBRITY NIP SLIPS EVER!

The 60-year-old wasn’t met with the sympathy he might have hoped for, and instead, social media poked fun at the situation. “Did they tell you via Zoom call?” one user asked. “Ha ha, getting off easy is what got him into this predicament!” another said.

Toobin has kept a low profile on social media since his mishap. He tweeted once this month to show support for CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski but has not acknowledged The Undoing cameo cut.