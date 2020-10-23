After CNN legal contributor Jeffrey Toobin was caught allegedly masturbating while on a work Zoom meeting, CNN is reminding that such behavior isn’t appropriate — period.

“CNN uses its own fancy version of Zoom called Cisco Webex, which they are told to access through Google Chrome — not Safari! Everyone appearing on CNN gets a link and instructions about what is appropriate and what is not from a producer before they go live. The control room at headquarters controls all the feeds and have been warned to look out for any inappropriate behavior and to cut off the feed immediately if they see anyone touching themselves,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

"Usually when you book guests you just go over the content of the interview. Research is sent to all the analysis and potential questions that will be asked. But now producers are also having to brief guests on what they should wear, how they should be lit, what makes a good backdrop at home and now making it clear that wearing pants it essential," adds a top booker.

"Internally at CNN it is been called 'The Toobin Rule.' Although everyone including Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo are giggling about what Toobin did, there is still a shocking amount of support for the legal contributor," adds another insider. "It was a stupid mistake. Everyone masturbates at home and these are very strange times having cameras in your apartment. There is a good chance you will see Jeffrey back on CNN again, with his hands on the desk so everyone can see them!"

Last week, Toobin, 60, exposed himself during a Zoom call with employees of the New Yorker and WYNC radio, Vice reported. During the meeting — which went over election night coverage — the author switched to another call, which involved phone sex. As a result, a few people saw Toobin pleasuring himself, but he didn’t realize that his camera was still on.

On Monday, October 19, Toobin owned up to his actions. “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” he said in a statement. “I thought I had muted the Zoom video. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me.”

The New Yorker put Toobin on hiatus after the Internet fiasco. In an email to all New Yorker staffers, editor David Remnick, wrote, “Dear All, As you may have read in various news reports today, one of our writers, Jeff Toobin, was suspended after an incident on a Zoom call last week. Please be assured that we take such matters seriously and that we are looking into it. Best, David.”

Toobin’s Condé Nast email has been disabled, and he has not tweeted since October 13. CNN said that Toobin “has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”