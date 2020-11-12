Awkward! Jeffrey Toobin has been let go by The New Yorker after he exposed himself on a Zoom call last month.

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” the 60-year-old wrote on Wednesday, November 11.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but laugh at the uh … situation. One person wrote, “Say hello to PornHub’s new Washington Bureau Chief!” while another echoed, “Ha ha, getting off easy is what got him into this predicament!”

A third user added, “Did they tell you via Zoom call?” while a fourth person said, “Wrestling your weiner in front of colleagues will usually prompt that.”

Condé Nast chief Stan Duncan sent a memo to staff this week to inform them that Toobin no longer works there anymore.

“I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,” The Daily Beast reported. “I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

The incident happened on Thursday, October 15, during an election chat between the The New Yorker and WNYC radio. Toobin was immediately suspended from both The New Yorker and CNN, where Toobin works as a legal analyst.

In a statement to Vice last month, he said he made an “embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera.”

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no-one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he said.

Two anonymous sources told Vice that during the video call, both Democrats and Republications came back from their break rooms, where they saw Toobin lower the camera while touching his penis. He then left the call and rejoined minutes later, seemingly unaware of the fact that his coworkers had caught him in the act.

After the call, WNYC reportedly told its staff that Toobin can no longer be booked on shows or work with the station in any other professional capacity.

Toobin is still on leave at CNN. In October, CNN said that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.” The outlet has yet to make a statement and did not comment when CNN Business reported the news. Toobin declined to comment further on the matter.

In October, a source exclusively told OK! that “now producers are also having to brief guests on what they should wear, how they should be lit, what makes a good backdrop at home and now making it clear that wearing pants is essential.”

“Internally at CNN it is been called ‘The Toobin Rule.’ Although everyone including Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo are giggling about what Toobin did, there is still a shocking amount of support for the legal contributor,” the insider added.