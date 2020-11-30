Actress Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm, which is also a summer camp, in Kentucky was destroyed by a “horrible fire” on Friday, November 27.

Camp Hi-Ho shared a statement on Facebook on Saturday, November 28, to break the news. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night,” they wrote. “We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.”

“Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us.”

The statement continued: “God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”

Parents of former campers offered their sympathies to the Lawrence family in the comments section. “So sorry to hear this! Glad that everyone and the animals are OK. Prayers for your family,” one mom wrote. “This is so sad. The barn is always my girls favorite part of camp. I’m so sorry you lost the barn but grateful no people or animals were harmed. You have a lot of people who love this place, let the community know how we can help!” another said.

WLKY News reported that nearly 30 firefighters and six fire trucks were needed to put out the blaze. The Simpsonville Fire Department received a call at 9 p.m. local time and required backup from the Shelby Country and South Oldham Fire Departments. It took over an hour to put out the fire, which destroyed the stalls for the horses, an indoor riding area for children, a native wildlife display and other facilities.

“One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts,” Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.

According to TMZ, Jennifer’s brother Blaine Lawrence, who is the owner and director of the camp, sent an email to parents of past campers to ask for donations to help rebuild the farm by summer 2021.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by the Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall.

Jennifer grew up on the farm with Blaine and her other brother, Ben. It used to be managed by their mother, Karen, before Blaine took over. Jennifer has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.