Singer-turned-fashion-mogul Jessica Simpson is now adding producer to her resumé. The 40-year-old announced she has signed a deal with Amazon Studios to executive produce a “fictionalized” series and an unscripted docuseries based on her tell-all memoir, Open Book.

“I am humbled and honored to partner with @amazonstudios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties, a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component and 2 essays where I will share my soul and perspective while holding your heart close to mine,” the former pop star wrote on Wednesday, December 9, via Instagram.

BEST BABY REVEALS! THE 20 CUTEST CELEBRITY PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

“I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is the brightest visible dream for me. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal,” she noted of her past experiences. “I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing ‘Open Book’ — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

Simpson then thanked her family and friends for their support in her next endeavor and thanked “Amazon for listening and receiving the power of my readiness and intuition with complete confidence in my life’s creative purpose. .”

In her memoir — which was released in February and became No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list — the mother of three got candid about her previous relationships, past struggles with addiction to alcohol and sleeping pills and childhood abuse.

NICK LACHEY REVEALS HE HAS ‘NOT READ A SINGLE WORD OF’ EX-WIFE JESSICA SIMPSON’S BOOK

A source previously told OK! that the “With You” songstress “finds she misses working in front of the camera,” and was flirting with the idea of doing a reality show with ex-pro footballer husband Eric Johnson, 41, and their kids Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1. Johnson proposed to Simpson in 2010, and the lovebirds wed four years later.

After the release of her Open Book memoir, Simpson explained her relationship with her husband only grew stronger. “In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” the Dukes of Hazard actress told Us Weekly. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

She added: “Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!”

Simpson was first married to 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey from 2002-2006. The fashion designer talked about the brutal ending to their relationship in her memoir, noting “I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person.”