Actor Joe Manganiello surprised his fans when he debuted his new bright blue hair on Instagram on Wednesday, November 4.

“Time to go to work …” he captioned a photo of himself at the gym, but fans were more interested in his new locks than his workout routine or his toned biceps.

“Love the blue Mohawk!! You wear it well!!” one user said, while others noted that he looked like a smurf, Sonic the Hedgehog and Hades from Disney’s Hercules. “Sexy smurf,” one fan joked with a laughing emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

Just last week, the 43-year-old rocked a bleached-blond mohawk at a mini Modern Family reunion with his wife, Sofia Vergara. On October 26, the handsome hunk’s hair was still blond, as he posted a picture of himself holding his dog, which means he changed his look very recently.

So, was it a cabin fever job, a midlife crisis, or a hint about his role in the upcoming Justice League Snyder Cut?

Fans expressed concern that the look meant he was out of the upcoming series as the Hollywood star donned a gray look in the original film, where he played Deathstroke, who is also known as Slade Wilson.

“Well THAT doesn’t look like Slade Wilson hair,” one fan pondered. “So much for the Deathstroke rumors (unless he already shot whatever additional photography he was scheduled to,” another lamented.

The Magic Mike alum previously announced that the new cut of Justice League would include the original post-credit scene his character appeared in during the 2017 movie, but some fans suspected that “there was footage left on the cutting room floor.” A source told Collider that Manganiello will return for additional shoots.

However, HBO Max did not confirm the return to Collider, but Manganiello said, “If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack Snyder‘s place. So, whether or not that’s happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it.”

Costars Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Amber Heard and Jared Leto are said to reprise their roles as Batman, Cyborg, Mera and the Joker, respectively.

Henry Cavill, who played Superman, confirmed to the outlet that he was not shooting anything new for the upcoming HBO Max series.

The Justice League Snyder Cut is due to come out in September 2021. The director stepped down from the project during post-production after his daughter passed away, and Joss Whedon took over the project. After the film’s release, cast members such as Gal Gadot and Affleck petitioned on social media for the original cut to be released, which eventually came to fruition, with the announcement of the project in May.

Leto interestingly did not appear in the theatrical cut of the film, despite being slated to return as the Joker after Suicide Squad.