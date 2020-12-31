Wow! Joseph Baena showed off his massive biceps while at the gym — and he looked just like his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Let’s finish this year strong people!!! LMK what you’re training on NYE!?” the 23-year-old captioned the sexy photo on Wednesday, December 30.

Of course, people couldn’t help but praise Baena for getting into such great shape. One person wrote, “Arnold must [be] proud of you!” while another echoed, “You’re killing it, Joseph.” A third user added, “Like father, like son @projoe2.”

The handsome hunk even interacted with some of his social media users after they commented on his post. “Are you vegan like your pops?” one person asked. “No. I love In-N-Out too much.”

“Legs! Love your content, Joe. You inspire me every day to be better,” a second person said. “Thanks, brotha!” Baena replied.

This is hardly the first time Baena has posted photos of his workout on the ‘gram. In fact, a few days ago, he shared a photo of himself lifting a very heavy weight at the gym. “Training alone just ain’t the same,” he wrote. “Where all my training partners at??”

Prior to that, Baena posted a shirtless video of himself flexing his muscles. “Teaching the boys a lesson in posing,” he quipped. “Side chest of the 3/4 pose will always be my favorite. What are yours?”

In 2019, Baena spoke about his aspirations and what he hopes his future looks like. “Acting is a huge goal of mine, bodybuilding is a huge goal of mine and real estate is also a big goal of mine,” he said. “All these things — working really hard to get involved in a lot of different areas, so yeah.”

Clearly, Baena inherited Schwarzenegger’s love for fitness — the two have even been spotted spending time at the gym together.

In October, the actor sent a nice note to his son in honor of his birthday. “Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life. I can’t wait to see what’s coming next. I love you!” he captioned a funny photoshopped image of his son in a DJ booth.