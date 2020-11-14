Johnny Depp’s unexpected exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise hasn’t just shocked fans, it’s also left quite a reaction on his co-star, Jude Law, who described the departure as “unusual.”

The father of two was asked to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off — a character he had played in two respective films — after losing his libel case against The Sun, who Depp claimed had falsely accused him of being a “wife-beater.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 47-year-old opened up on his thoughts regarding Depp leaving the franchise, explaining that he had to “go along” with the decision of the studio because being an actor doesn’t give one any say on who returns for the third flick and who doesn’t.

Still, Law admitted that Depp being ousted from the follow-up film was quite “unusual.”

“It’s an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It’s probably one of the biggest productions I’ve ever worked. And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio,” he said.

“That’s all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part. It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role, Johnny had actually only done a day’s filming, I think, on his own.”

It’s already been confirmed that Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, will return for the third installment, alongside Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Callum Turner, Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol.

Filming resumed in September after the coronavirus pandemic had halted production for several months, which led to WB Studios deciding to postpone the film’s release date to July 2022.

While filming was in full effect, however, Depp confirmed last week that he was not reprising his role following his loss in his libel case against the British publication when a judge ruled that the claims made by The Sun were accurate.

The actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, had accused Depp of domestic abuse on multiple occasions throughout their two-year turbulent marriage, and while he had hoped for a victorious verdict, the 57-year-old was rocked by the news that he had not only lost the case but also his role in one of the biggest blockbuster franchises.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days,” he said in a statement.

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”