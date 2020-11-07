Kanye West has received a lot of praise for putting together his Sunday Service choir, but according to reports, several workers are now suing the rapper for missed and delayed payments.

In November 2019, the “Stronger” hitmaker launched his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar, which he named after the king of Babylon.

Its first show was held at the Hollywood Bowl, where dozens of members from the Sunday Service choir performed — but according to The Blast, not everyone was paid for their work.

West and Live Nation, the firm that produced the event, are being sued for “failing to provide stubs and failing to pay minimum wage and overtime” during the occurrence.

According to the aforementioned publication, a hairstylist noted in court papers that payments for the show took much longer than expected before adding that she was still owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”

The lawsuit further mentioned that there were many dozens of others who performed services on the production and weren’t paid, including background actors and audience members, who are now looking for a large sum of money to compensate for the year-long wait to receive their earnings.

The show wasn’t put together overnight, it took weeks in putting together the choir’s first show, and being the perfectionist that he is, changes were constantly made to the production, as per West’s requests.

But the overtime hours that staff members were working in making sure the Sunday Service choir were off to a stellar start with their opera debut were never reimbursed, nor was there any mention of when crew members could expect a follow-up payment in weeks or months to come.

Things had gone radio silent.

The workers are requesting money for how the “defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all.”

The exact amount that they are looking to receive from the lawsuit was not disclosed.

This isn’t the only lawsuit the father of four has been faced with in recent months after technology company MyChannel Inc. claimed West had broken his “oral partnership” with them and failed to provide a $10 million investment for their work in boosting the revenue for his Yeezy apparel in 2018, TMZ reported in August.

If what the Sunday Service workers have claimed in their lawsuit is true, West could most likely settle the case before having to go on trial, but the Grammy winner has yet to respond to the matter.

In July 2020, the 43-year-old announced his 2020 presidential election campaign through his official Twitter handle. Through various ads, interviews, and promotional tours, he was able to amass 60,000 votes before suspending his campaign on November 4, the morning after Election Day.