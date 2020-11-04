It looks like Kanye West won’t be the “Champion” of this year’s U.S. presidential election — but don’t count out seeing a President West in the future. The rapper, 43, dropped out of the campaign this year, but hinted he may take another go at the presidency in 2024.

“WELP,” he wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, November 4. “KANYE 2024.”

Fans remained supportive (and slightly confused) as they responded to his hint for the next election. “You’ll have my vote as the first black president!” one user wrote. “Actually do everything the right way & hire a team of professionals to help you get out your message out properly & polish up on your debate skills. You come up with great points but they’re usually overshadowed by your rants,” another Twitter user urged.

West threw in the towel after his name was on the ballots in 12 states — as an independent candidate — in the election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump. The “Gold Digger” rapper was listed as running for Vice President for the Independent Party in California. However, the husband to reality star Kim Kardashian urged his fans and supporters to put his name down as a presidential candidate instead of VP.

West — who shares daughters North, 7, Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, with Kardashian — garnered thousands of votes, including from two states that Biden ultimately won. West received 6,000 in Colorado and more than 1,200 in Vermont.

According to the preliminary tallies, West obtained 3,979 votes in Arkansas; 2,309 in Idaho; 3,179 in Iowa; 6,259 in Kentucky; 4,837 in Louisiana; 6,796 in Minnesota; 3,009 in Mississippi; 5,587 in Oklahoma; 10,188 in Tennessee; and 4,053 in Utah.

West first announced his presidential campaign on Independence Day. His first and only campaign was held in South Carolina, where he challenged topics of religion and abortion and claimed that Harriet Tubman never “freed the slaves.” During the chaotic rally, the rapper revealed he and his reality star wife considered aborting their oldest child North.

In a recently released campaign ad — just three weeks prior to the election — West vowed to “restore the nation’s commitment to faith” and “build a stronger country by building stronger families.” West later revealed he registered to vote in Wyoming, which marked his first time voting. The father of four also shared who he voted for on Election Day.

“God is so good … Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Prior to West’s concession on Wednesday morning, an OK! source exclusively revealed that — while he didn’t think he could actually win the election this year — “He fully expects President Trump to win again and is confident that he will be offered a position in the new administration. People might laugh at him, but Kanye is serious about his future in politics. He is not only supporting President Trump; he is inspired by him.”

The source added, “Trump has shown that you don’t need any experience in government to be in charge of a multi-billion dollar budget.”

While sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian appeared to support the rapper by posing in a “VOTE Kanye” hat via Instagram, Jennifer Aniston and others have been less than amused with the rapper turned politician. “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” the Friends alum captioned a photo of herself handing in her ballot on Friday, October 23.