Kanye West is on a comeback tour!

Following his Valentine’s Day return to Instagram, the rapper hit the stage with Kid Cudi at an Adidas event in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kanye first introduced Kid Cudi and then he came back out to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” alongside the rapper.

Ye’s return to the stage comes three months after he surprised a crowd during a Kid Cudi concert in Chicago last year. Kanye’s appearance at the November concert marked his first onstage performance in nearly a year, as Kanye stepped out of the spotlight in 2016 after suffering a mental breakdown.

Kanye was spotted leaving his Calabasas studio with A$AP Rocky just hours before his surprise appearance at the NBA All-Star Weekend event.

Hope this means new music is on the way!

