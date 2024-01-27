OK Magazine
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage 'Not Romantic,' Psychic Claims: It's a 'Business Arrangement'

kanye west
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 27 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s steaming displays are apparently just for show!

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman recently did a Tarot card reading for the famous controversial couple. According to the astrology expert, the duo’s whirlwind relationship is "not romantic."

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

Honigman first pulled the Five of Wands card for Censori, claiming the card represented working hard, although without immediate results.

"It means that Bianca can feel like she's putting a lot of work into her days at the moment, but she's not really sure if she's benefitting herself. This refers to her marriage, which she views as hard work," she alleged.

As for West, Honigman pulled Ace of Wands card, which signifies "Ye's fiery spirit, and how he's focused and driven.”

"This means that Kanye is never tired, because he's so certain of the righteousness of his way. His investment in the relationship is time and effort, but tragically, no emotion," the spiritual guide speculated.

kanye bianca
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West has been repeatedly criticized for the way he treats wife Bianca Censori.

She then pulled card for the pair, who tied the knot in December 2022.

The first card was a "business-like 6 of Pentacles,” which Honigman explained as “a business card that's nicknamed 'the Success card.'"

She then dropped a bombshell, claiming, "The relationship between the pair is a business arrangement, not a romantic love story."

As OK! previously reported, West and Censori’s marriage has received a lot of attention as of late, with the rapper repeatedly uploading nearly-nude images of his wife.

kanye bianca
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Bianca Censori is from Australia.

Kanye West
On January 20, the musician shared a snap of the Australian native in nothing but a tiny thong bodysuit with the caption, “Cream of wheat.”

In response, fans bashed the “Stronger” artists for the way he treats his spouse.

“Looks like she is his pet,” one person penned, while another added, “Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself 😔.”

“Surviving Kanye documentary loading,” a third joked, while a fourth individual noted, “How do you release a gospel album and claim you’re following the path of the Lord, then do some s--- like this…”

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West stepped out of the spotlight in recent years due to his publicly antisemitic comments.

One more person ranted: “Who in the world inflicts this humiliation on a woman he honors and loves as his wife? His rage at Kim Kardashian finds a host in this poor new ‘wife.' I fear for his daughters, seeing this role modeled before their eyes, and for his young sons, who see their father treat this wife as chattel; owned by him and at his mercy. Nauseating.”

Source: OK!
A sixth user stated, “I see why Kim left, every day...” as a seventh wrote, “What is wrong with you Kanye. Parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!”

The Mirror reported on Honigman's reading.

