Kelly Clarkson fans, rejoice, because here’s an early Christmas gift just for you! The Kelly Clarkson show has been renewed for two more seasons, assuring viewers it will run through 2023.

The renewal news of the talk show, which is currently in its second season, was announced by Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, who praised the popular program as a welcome success in 2020.

“One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together,” Wilson said.

Clarkson‘s hourlong show, which offers up her personal thoughts on everything from parenting to music, as well as hosts a variety of guests, has been a ratings success, with an average of 1.6 million viewers daily. Both the show and Clarkson herself have received Daytime Emmy wins, and it has also received a Critic’s Choice Award nomination to boot. It also soldiered on with live episodes during the summer when many productions were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming remotely from Clarkson’s homes in Montana and Los Angeles.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, in a statement. “Kelly is a beloved performer and host with deep roots at NBC and we are delighted to have her continue to be a very important and treasured part of our stations’ programming.”

The news is likely a welcome bit of cheer for Clarkson, as she’s been weathering a challenging 2020. She filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock earlier this year after seven years of marriage, with the separation turning uglier by the week.

The couple share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, and while Clarkson was granted primary custody of the kids, it was recently revealed that Blackstock is still demanding $436K a month in both child and spousal support. Additionally, OK! broke the news that Clarkson is taking legal shots at her former management company, which includes her soon-to-be ex-husband and estranged father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, alleging fraud and illegal services performed.