Kelly Clarkson Breaks Down In Tears On 'The Voice' Amid Divorce: 'I Needed That'

She felt that! The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson had a breakthrough moment on the latest episode of the NBC singing competition show.

During the live airing on Monday, December 14, Team Kelly’s powerhouse vocalist, DeSz, brought the house down with an incredible performance of her original new song, “Holy Ground.” Watch Clarkson’s reaction below.

Fellow coach John Legend was raving, “You’ve come on this show with so much purpose… and I’m just honored that we get to witness this every week.”

Clarkson, though, was left stunned and had to fight through her tears in order to praise the soul diva.

“I needed that song. I know you needed that song,” she said to DeSz, who was also overcome with emotion. “And you did such a beautiful thing. Like, I know it’s for the finale and everything, but everybody needs that message right now, and you’re hands-down the greatest vocalist I’ve ever worked with on this show. You’re crazy talented. I’m so proud I get to be your coach.”

“Holy Ground” delivers a message of surviving through tough times, and that is something that Clarkson can relate to this year.

The 38-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, earlier this year after seven years of marriage, and the separation has taken a toll on the pop star.

The couple share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, and while Clarkson was granted primary custody of the kids, it was recently revealed that Blackstock is still demanding $436K a month in both child and spousal support. Additionally, OK! broke the news that Clarkson is taking legal shots at her former management company, which includes her soon-to-be ex-husband and estranged father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, alleging fraud and illegal services performed.

Music has been the one constant in Clarkson’s life, and something that has really helped her cope with the demise of her marriage.

On a recent episode of her hit daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host revealed that Garth Brooks‘ 1989 smash country hit, “The Dance,” has been speaking to her soul as she grapples with her split.

“There’s been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids and stuff,” Clarkson told Brooks. “And there’s so much shame and guilt, and everybody sends you stuff, and I was just kind of working through it.”

That’s when Brooks’ song came to the rescue: “I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist, and ‘The Dance’ came on,” she said. “And I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.’”